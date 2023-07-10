BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
Global moot on tourism to begin tomorrow

APP Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism will organize an international conference here on July 11, 12 with the theme “Revival of Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan”.

The purpose of organizing the Gandhara Conference is to promote cultural diplomacy and religious tourism. The conference is a link to bring Pakistan closer to Buddhist-majority countries, said a news release on Sunday.

The Gandhara conference will be held under the vision of interfaith harmony of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State and Chairman PM’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Talha Mehmood will attend in the seminar.

The prime minister will be the chief guest on the first day of the seminar. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would deliver the keynote address at the seminar. Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani will deliver the welcome address.

Foreign dignitaries from South Korea, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam will attend the symposium. This tourism event will be achieved a milestone in cultural diplomacy.

The Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), National Heritage and Department of Archeology are collaborating in the said symposium. The symposium is being supervised by Ramesh Kumar.

International observers including religious leaders of Buddhist-majority countries are invited. Buddhist religious clerics from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Vietnam will also participate in the conference.

On the second day of the conference, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani will deliver the closing address while Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood will be the chief guest.

