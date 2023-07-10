BAFL 34.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.14%)
DGKC 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.53%)
FABL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
OGDC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 88.69 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.17%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.09%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.13 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.75%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,486 Increased By 22.2 (0.5%)
BR30 15,687 Increased By 61.7 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,485 Increased By 277.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,881 Increased By 76.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SACM orders provision of basic facilities to prisoners

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prison Hidayat Uallah Khan Afridi issued directives to jail authorities to provide basic human rights along with other facilities to prisoners in lock ups.

He said that it is need of the hour to bring positive reforms in jail system aimed at tackling crimes and making the prisoners responsible citizens of the society.

The Special Assistant issued these directives on the occasion of his surprised visit to District Jail Swat.

He visited various sections of the jail while jail superintendent Riaz Khan Mohmand gave a detail presentation on the administrative system of the prison.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

prisoners human rights SACM KP Caretaker

Comments

1000 characters

SACM orders provision of basic facilities to prisoners

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories