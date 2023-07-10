SACM orders provision of basic facilities to prisoners

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prison Hidayat Uallah Khan Afridi issued directives to jail authorities to provide basic human rights along with other facilities to prisoners in lock ups.

He said that it is need of the hour to bring positive reforms in jail system aimed at tackling crimes and making the prisoners responsible citizens of the society.

The Special Assistant issued these directives on the occasion of his surprised visit to District Jail Swat.

He visited various sections of the jail while jail superintendent Riaz Khan Mohmand gave a detail presentation on the administrative system of the prison.

