Beleaguered PTI relishes IMF meeting

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) delegation’s meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is proof of the party’s importance in the country’s political setup, PTI’s information secretary Raoof Hasan said on Saturday.

“The meeting of the IMF delegation proves the political relevance of PTI,” he said, adding that it established PTI’s political relevance beyond any doubt.

Hasan alleged that the worst state brutality was being used to neutralise his party; however, the world was eager to work with the PTI chairman as he would be the next elected prime minister of the country.

IMF team meets PTI leadership at Zaman Park in Lahore

Hasan’s remarks came after a meeting between an IMF team and PTI chairman at his residence in Lahore yesterday, in which the two — as per PTI leader Hammad Azhar — discussed the staff-level agreement that the IMF reached with the government for a 9-month $3 billion SBA.

The PTI leader also said they wish to stress the importance of programmes to protect the lower-income segments of the population from high inflation.

