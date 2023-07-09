BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan has sought report from Power Division on accusations of United Energy Pakistan Wind (UEPW) regarding excessive and non-proportionate curtailment during high wind season.

The company, in a letter to Minister for Power, expressed deep concern over excessive curtailments of its wind power project during high wind season, fearing that this practice is pushing it towards a default scenario.

“In prevailing circumstances, we shall not be able to produce enough power to generate invoices, sufficient to discharge our mandatory financial obligation including the next debt servicing in December 2023. We; therefore, are raising the ‘Red Flag’ now for UEP Wind Power project and requesting to intervene and take appropriate measures to stop this ongoing curtailment issues immediately,” said Khurram Shahzad, President of the Company in a letter to Minister for Power.

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

The Wind Power Company has also informed the Minister that it is also facing non-proportionate curtailments, i.e., UEPW having a higher installed capacity (99-MW) is curtailed to a fixed absolute value, which is not proportionate to the curtailment on other wind IPPs with lower installed capacity.

Such curtailments of UEP Wind Power result in severe losses in generation capacity which seems to undermine the financial viability of the project,” he said adding that compensation in terms of the Non-Project Missed Volume (NPMV as defined in the EPA) does not compensate the Seller for the actual revenue lost on account of such curtailments, especially in high wind season.

“UEP Wind Power never achieved its annual benchmark energy of 269 GWh (31% capacity utilization factor) since establishment of the project in June 16, 2017 whereas the project has achieved only 65% of benchmark capacity (176 GWh) in the operational year which ended on June 16, 2023,” claimed President of the Wind Power Project.

The Power Company, in its letter maintained that despite the fact that the issue of excessive curtailments and non-proportionate curtailments has been discussed in detail several times with all relevant key stake-holders in GoP (verbally and in writing), who already acknowledged and agreed to the stance of UEPW, it is unfortunate that till date, the curtailment issue has not been resolved.

The Company has requested the Minister for Power for help and support to intimate the concerned offices in GoP to immediately cease this ongoing curtailment scenario of UEP Wind Power project, in purview of the RE Policy 2006, applicable provisions of tariff determination and the Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA).

The sources said that Minister for Power has directed the concerned officials of Power Division to draft a reply and put up for his information and approval.

Wind Power Energy Association (WPEA) is continuously writing about discrimination in allocation of load by the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) due to transmission issues. However, transmission constraints are now almost over after completion of new transmission line from wind corridor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan UEPW

Comments

1000 characters

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories