GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has notified that the rate of markup on state provident fund, ie, general provident fund for the fiscal year 2022-2023 is 14.22 percent.

Recurrent budget: Finance unveils strategy for release of funds

The notification issued by the Finance Division stated that the rate of markup on state provident fund i.e. general provident (GP fund) for the fiscal year 2022-23 is 14.22 percent. The rate for 2020-21 was 7.90 percent and for 2021-22 it was 12.40 percent, the notification noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023