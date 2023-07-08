PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Man Without A Portfolio’

“OK so what’s new?” “I heard someone is going to join the ranks of The Man Without A Portfolio.” “What will happen to the incumbent?”

“That’s rather a silly question, I mean in this country there is no bar on the number of cabinet members is there?!”

“I thought there was a bar on paper!”

“Well paper has multiple usages. I crumple paper that I do not need into a ball and aim it for the dust bin.”

“Wow where is the climate police? I mean…”

“Shush, forget paper, today we have 39 special assistants to the prime minister who can be granted the status of a full minister…”

“Which explains the 85 plus cabinet.”

“Yeah but at present there is only One Man Without a Portfolio…”

“Who has twenty-four seven access to a power source!”

“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“Nah not referring to her, she is a born again Sharif and in a unique category.”

“Reminiscent of born again Christian concept?”

“Don’t be facetious anyway Javed Latif has a special place in NMNs heart and soul – his verbal support for her led to a treason case being registered against him if you recall.”

“Right but as long as Shehbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister Javed Latif will have no portfolio.”

“Yes anyway there are going to be two men without portfolios in the next administration.”

“I think I know who you mean but I don’t think so.”

“Who?”

“The Samdhi, his performance has been so appalling that all but Nawaz Sharif and NMN have decided he must be kept away from the Ministry of Finance after the dissolution of the assemblies but I tell you he may get the slot of Chairman Senate…”

“Nah Zardari sahib may not agree to that.”

“He will be given something maybe even Deputy Prime ministership!”

“The last deputy prime minister we had is in jail these days.”

“Justice will be served.”

“Only when the other side comes to power and that appears unlikely at present.”

“Present becomes past in the blink of an eye.”

“That is true.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023