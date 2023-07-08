CM says 22 social security hospitals to be set up across Punjab

LAHORE: Announcing the government’s decision to open 22 social security hospitals across the province to cater to the healthcare needs of the people, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that an agreement would be reached between the government and the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) to facilitate this initiative.

During visits to the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital at Multan Road and the Social Security Hospital at Ferozepur Road, the CM inspected various wards and assessed the medical facilities provided to the patients. He interacted with the patients, inquiring about their well-being and the quality of medical services they were receiving.

The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the facilities available at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital, highlighting the availability of doctors and the provision of free medications.

The CM revealed plans for the establishment of a rehabilitation center for disabled industrial workers, the installation of an MRI machine and the creation of a burn unit at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital.

He also mentioned that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology (RAIC) would extend its services to the general public in addition to industrial workers. As part of the ongoing improvements, 50 additional beds will also be added to the hospital. He instructed the development of a new lodging facility outside the RAIC waiting area, designed in line with the standards of Jinnah Hospital, to provide enhanced amenities for patients’ attendants.

During his visits, the Chief Minister thoroughly examined the emergency department, X-ray unit, CT scan room, physiotherapy section, record room, and surgical unit. He also toured the Orthopedic Ward, Pediatric Ward, Dialysis Unit, and RAIC, where he interacted with attendants in the waiting areas to address any concerns they might have. Commissioner PESSI provided a briefing to the CM regarding the facilities offered at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital.

Before this, the caretaker CM visited the Social Security Hospital at Ferozepur Road. He inspected the emergency department and other wards to assess the quality of medical facilities. He interacted with the patients, inquiring about their well-being, and issued instructions to the duty doctors regarding patient treatment.

He also reviewed the records of patients visiting the emergency and acknowledged the diligent efforts being made to improve healthcare facilities. The whole team is dedicated to enhancing healthcare services and pledged to take every necessary step to provide quality healthcare facilities in social security hospitals, he concluded.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir and Amir Mir were also present. Moreover, the CM inspected the site of a proposed lodging facility to be constructed by industrialist Gohar Ijaz in 120 days for patients’ attendants at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and directed to start the construction without delay.

He emphasized that the building should be a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring necessary facilities be for the attendants. The occasion was marked by a special prayer for the success of the project.

