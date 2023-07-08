BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
Jul 08, 2023
Business & Finance

Sindh Bank signs agreement with PTCL on deployment of SD-WAN at branches

Press Release Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sindh Bank have signed an agreement for deployment of SD-WAN at 200 branches of Sindh Bank.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Syed Ata Hussain Jaffri, EVP Head of IT, Sindh Bank, signed the agreement at a ceremony recently held at Sindh Bank Head Office in Karachi. The ceremony was witnessed by Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO PTCL, Imran Samad President & CEO Sindh Bank and their teams.

PTCL is providing Sindh Bank with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and platform solutions that are equipped with latest technology and managed security.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, expressed his satisfaction during the signing ceremony regarding the agreement with Sindh Bank, emphasizing PTCL Group’s commitment to assisting the bank in meeting its digital connectivity requirements.

As a national carrier, PTCL is at the forefront of driving digitalization throughout the nation. By forging such alliances, PTCL remains dedicated to its pivotal role in advancing both telecommunications infrastructure and delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions to the banking industry. These endeavours are poised to foster the overall economic growth of the country.”

Imran Samad, President & CEO of Sindh Bank, stated, “We are pleased to partner with PTCL for infrastructure platform solutions, as we focus on adopting state-of-the-art and secure technology for connectivity and digitalization.

As Sindh Bank aims to achieve an enhanced operating leverage, this transformative partnership will not only enhance our operations, but also improve security and time-to-market for products and services, offering a digitally enabled financial setup for our customers and partners.”

PTCL and Sindh Bank place highest level of commitment to provide best-in-class services to their customers across various industries in Pakistan. This agreement is part of the growth momentum in the diverse areas of ICT and Security Solutions, which is a key to digital banking eco-system in Pakistan.

