BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BIPL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
HBL 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.92%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PPL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 107.04 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.32%)
UNITY 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (7.26%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)

Jul 07, 2023
Markets

Copper up as LME stocks fall; focus on US jobs data

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper rose on Friday, recovering from three sessions of falls, as stocks in warehouses LME-registered warehouses fell to their lowest since April and investor focus shifted to U.S. employment figures due later in the day.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% at $8,314 a metric ton by 1041 GMT, on track to finish the week flat after two weekly declines.

“The focus is on the U.S. jobs report today and its potential impact on risk appetite and rate expectations,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The U.S. jobs data could raise the likelihood of interest rates staying higher for longer, affecting demand for the growth-dependent metals in the long term and supporting the dollar in the short term. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities less attractive for buyers with other currencies.

Copper, which is largely used in power and construction, is down 13% from mid-January peaks achieved during a short-lived period of bright expectations for a post-pandemic boom in China.

Copper falls on weak global growth outlook

Meanwhile, high treatment and refining charges for copper smelters in China suggest plentiful supply of copper concentrate, Commerzbank said in a note.

Copper premiums in the Chinese spot market dropped to 60 yuan ($8.3) on Thursday for their lowest since mid-May while stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 9%.

On the technical front, LME copper faced resistance on Friday from a 50-day moving average at $8,344.

In other metals, LME aluminium rose by 0.2% to $2,134, tin fell 0.8% to $28,310, nickel lost 2.3% to $20,715, zinc was down 0.3% at $2,356.50 and lead slipped by 0.2% to $2,045.50.

Copper prices LME copper Copper export





