Threads rife with Twitter roasts as new app clocks 30mn users

  • Threads is currently the most rapidly downloaded app, even surpassing ChatGPT
BR Life & Style Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 05:36pm

As more than 30 million users rushed to download new social networking app Threads, launched by Facebook and Instgram owner Meta on Wednesday, the platform was buzzing with memes about the future of Twitter and its owner Elon Musk.

View on Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with Threads app, millions join

“Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on the app, along with a fire emoji.

Here is a selection of some threads that caught our attention.

Twitter woes…

View on Threads

View on Threads

View on Threads

View on Threads

Elon right now…

View on Threads

View on Threads

View on Threads

View on Threads

Zuckerberg for the win…

View on Threads

View on Threads

Whose hiring?

View on Threads

Threads is currently the most rapidly downloaded app, even surpassing ChatGPT. Users took the opportunity to vent about the chaotic status of popular microblogging site Twitter, since its takeover by Musk. Musk has since threatened legal action over the launch of Threads, saying, “competition is fine, cheating is not.”

The app is a direct challenge to Twitter, giving some frustrated users a welcome respite.

Among their woes was Elon Musk’s move to temporarily cap how many posts Twitter users can read on the social media site.

It was also reported that Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, which allows people to organize the accounts they follow into different columns in order to easily monitor content.

“May this platform have good vibes, strong community, excellent humor, and less harassment,” Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a post.

Analysts have noted that Instagram’s 2 billion+ users might give it a built-in advertising apparatus that could siphon ad dollars from Twitter at a time when its new CEO is trying to revive its struggling business.

Threads rife with Twitter roasts as new app clocks 30mn users

