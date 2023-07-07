BAFL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.67%)
BIPL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
DGKC 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
FABL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
HBL 78.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
HUBC 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.28%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.03%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PPL 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.13%)
PRL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.35%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.10 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.37%)
UNITY 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.33%)
KSE100 44,192 Increased By 12.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,762 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold heads for fourth weekly loss on calls for more rate hikes

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 11:22am

Gold prices on Friday were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss as recent US jobs data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers strengthened bets for higher-for-longer interest rates, weighing on non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold held steady at $1,912.39 per ounce by 0505 GMT, but down 0.3% for the week. US gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $1,918.00.

US private payrolls figures indicate strength in the labour market despite growing risks of a recession from higher interest rates, with investors now bracing for the June non-farm payrolls data for further cues on the Fed’s policy trajectory.

Gold holds steady as markets focus on US Fed minutes

“A resilient and tight US jobs market effectively strengthens the case for the Fed to keep pushing the benchmark interest rate higher. Right now, it’s all about interest rates and a guessing game about where the terminal rate setting will land,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“With US yields at these high levels, gold is facing a struggle to try and stay above the $1,900 level in the short term,” Waterer added.

Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said there was a case for a rate rise at the June policy meeting, in comments that affirmed her view that more rate increases will be needed.

Market participants also kept a close watch on US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s Beijing visit amid tensions over China’s curbs on gallium and germanium exports.

“Any possible ratcheting up of trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies has the potential to sour market sentiment… (and) could see gold receive some safe-haven buying demand,” Waterer said.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.7009 per ounce, platinum held steady at $902.40.

BofA Global Research cut 2023 price forecast for gold and other precious metals, adding that silver could outperform as the global economy bottoms out and in 2024.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $1,244.18, but headed for a 1.3% weekly gain.

Gold Prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold heads for fourth weekly loss on calls for more rate hikes

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories