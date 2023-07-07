BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS:‘The Pakistani Gang of Four’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

“The air waves are inundated with the Panama papers these days.” “Indeed, I reckon to smooth the path towards the Number Four, or is it the – fourth time prime minister.”

“You mean like the Gang of Four led by Mao Zedong’s wife – who came into prominence during the Chinese Cultural Revolution but after Mao’s death the four were charged with treason, convicted and their death sentence commuted to life imprisonment…”

“Millions of Chinese who lived through the revolution did suffer from…from lack of choice in their career decisions to put it mildly.”

“The past is past, look at China today. But one question: who are the Pakistani Gang of Four?”

“It’s certainly not those who think they are – anyway I reckon we Pakistanis are not programmed to think of the past as past.”

“That’s true, all patently flawed past decisions somehow always come home to roost.”

“But the roost, the perch if you will, may sway with the wind at times, even precariously, but does not fall…don’t look so baffled all I want to say is that admitting mistakes may lay the foundation for an edifice that can better withstand the test of time.”

“You referring to institutions or individuals?”

“Both – but all three of our party leaders have egos the size of Nanga Parbat.”

“Wasn’t there a recent death at Nanga Parbat?”

“Yes but the guy was Polish, now none of our three party leaders are going to climb Nanga Parbat, they may opt to go on a helicopter there…”

“Don’t be facetious but you are right when you say that airwaves are inundated with the one family casualty after the Panama papers revelation.”

“The casualty that is being resurrected. That may explain the popularity of the Turkish serial Ertugrul: The Resurrection.”

“Hmmmm, but my question is, given that Nawaz Sharif and offspring acknowledge the offshore accounts why didn’t the court decide to tax the money first and then…”

“I guess that was not the objective.”

“Another associated question, why was Ishaq Dar’s massive jump in assets not taxed?”

“Get real my friend – this is all about elite capture, be it the outcome of one’s own individual status or through marriage.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

