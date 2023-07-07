BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gulf Cooperation Council: SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

HYDERABAD: SAU has offer technical support to create investment opportunities for Gulf Cooperation Council countries in domestic agriculture, experts have suggested to increase the per acre yield of agricultural land of the low production areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

A team comprising experts from Sindh Agriculture University and Sindh Agriculture Research visited various lands of Sindh and Balochistan to improve the productivity of low-yielding agricultural lands in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan, and the report containing its recommendations and suggestions has been submitted to the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

A 7-member team, led by Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, based on experts from University and Agricultural Research Sindh visited various agricultural farms of Sindh and Balochistan near Jhal Magsi, where they reviewed the agricultural performance including soil and water, availability of land and water resources, climatic conditions, and submitted a report based on their suggestions and recommendations to Vice Chancellor, during a meeting, held on Thursday at Committee room.

During the meeting, the experts discussed proper planning of water in the fields, selection of crops based on land efficiency, use of modern technology, use of certified seeds, fertilizers, availability of soil and water resources and other issues.

Experts informed the participants about declaring the agricultural lands of such areas suitable for organic cotton cultivation, better agricultural management through the appointment of agricultural graduates in such agricultural farms and increasing the efficiency of agricultural farms and benefiting from the experience of experts.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that there are opportunities for investment in agriculture in these areas for foreign countries, especially Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

He said that he has sent a letter to Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Chair, Executive Committee, Special Investment Facilitation Council' (SIFC), and informed him about the available opportunities for GCC countries to invest in agriculture in the areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

He said that for the investment of GCC countries, Sindh Agriculture University will offer their technical expertise to develop crop improvement and seed technology, accuracy and bio-salts, barren, organic agriculture, water management and irrigation efficiency, livestock production, halal products, crops post management and value addition.

He said agriculture experts and universities of Pakistan, including Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, stand ready to offer their support and resources towards the success of the government's initiative. Their expertise and infrastructure can contribute significantly to research, training, and capacity building efforts.

The Vice-Chancellor said that various plans will be made in this regard in Sindh and high-level seminars will be held, while in the light of the details obtained for the improvement of the agricultural lands of Balochistan, it is proposed to hold a national-level seminar in Quetta, which will not only increase production, but also enable population of low-yielding lands and vacant lands, thereby further enhancing the prosperity of settlers and farmers.

The team of experts also suggested developing research and development projects for land reclamation, land improvement for better productivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gulf Cooperation Council Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri Sindh and Balochistan Dr Inayatullah Rajper

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf Cooperation Council: SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories