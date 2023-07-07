LHC grants bail to IK, wife in 2 cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in two separate cases of alleged corruption relating to land allotment.

The ACE had registered a case against Khan, his sister Uzma Khan and her husband Ahmad Majeed on charges of getting over 2000 kanal agriculture land allotted with fraud and coercion.

Imran Khan’s counsel contended that his client had no role in the land purchased by his sister and brother-in-law.

He stated that the land had been lawfully purchased from private persons and a complete bank record was available for the payment made to the owners of the land. He also said Khan was not the prime minister at that time.

The ACE also registered a case against Bushra Bibi accusing her of getting land allotted in her name through forged documents. Her counsel stated that the land in question was ancestral property of the petitioner. He said the ACE implicated the petitioner in a fabricated case only to victimize her.

