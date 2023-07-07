BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
Destruction of foreign-origin smuggled goods worth Rs800m carries out

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department has carried out the destruction of a massive quantity of foreign-origin smuggled goods valued at approximately Rs 800 million at Gadap Town, Karachi.

According to the details, the goods, which were found to be expired and unfit for human consumption, were destroyed in the vicinity of Malik Corporation, located at Plot No. 243, Deh Narathar, near Malik Nauman Poultry Farm, Gadap Town, Karachi.

The destroyed goods included 700 metric tons of Betel Nuts worth Rs. 700 million, 2,251,800 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs. 22 million, 2,830 cartons of confectionery items valued at Rs. 20.5 million, 671,625 pouches of Gutka valued at Rs. 16 million, 8,125 kilograms of Ajinomoto Salt worth Rs. 10 million, 18,812 liters of cooking and edible oil valued at Rs. 8.8 million, 4,324 crates of Rani Juice worth Rs. 7.3 million, and various other miscellaneous goods valued at Rs. 8 million. These goods had been seized by the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi during the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The destruction process was carried out under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate-I of Gadap Town, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal procedures. The event was attended by representatives from several governmental and non-governmental organizations including the Department of Plant Protection, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Sindh Police, the Pakistan Tobacco Company, and officials from various Collectorates.

