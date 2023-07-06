BAFL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.4%)
Bangladesh captain Tamim announces shock retirement before World Cup

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 02:54pm
Bangladesh’s ODI cricket captain Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement from international cricket, in Chittagong on July 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday, three months before the team begins its 50-overs World Cup campaign in India.

The 34-year-old was in tears as he announced his decision to end his 16-year international career in a news conference.

“This is the end for me,” Tamim, who made his international debut in a 2007 ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, told reporters.

“I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment.”

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI

The Bangladeshi team, whose World Cup campaign begins on Oct. 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, is yet to reveal who will lead the side after Tamim’s exit.

A leading contender is Shakib Al Hasan, who captains the T20 side.

Left-handed opener Tamim has scored 15,000-plus runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries.

His ODI tally of 8,313 runs is the highest by a Bangladesh batsman and his 14 centuries in this format is also higher than any of his compatriots.

Tamim skipped the one-off Test against Afghanistan last month with a stiff back and scored 13 in Wednesday’s one-day international against Afghanistan in Chattogram, in what turned out his last international outing.

