BAFL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.58%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
DGKC 55.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.47%)
FABL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.35%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
HBL 78.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
HUBC 79.21 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.7%)
PRL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 98.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.57%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,439 Increased By 57.5 (1.31%)
BR30 15,498 Increased By 237.9 (1.56%)
KSE100 44,033 Increased By 480.1 (1.1%)
KSE30 15,733 Increased By 234 (1.51%)
Gold flat, investors await US data for Fed’s rate cues

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 09:58am

Gold was flat on Thursday as investors awaited a raft of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory, after minutes of its June meeting reaffirmed expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,918.59 per ounce by 0241 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,925.00.

“With the Fed having its eyes on services’ sector prices to gauge inflation persistence, any progress on that front will be sought at the upcoming U.S. ISM services PMI data,” said Yeap Jung Rong, market strategist at IG.

Gold holds steady as markets focus on US Fed minutes

A series of labour market data will also be on watch, but much will still revolve around a continued moderation in wage pressures, he added.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

A united Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting as a way to buy time and assess whether further rate hikes would be needed, minutes showed.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday it was the right move for the central bank to hold rates steady three weeks ago, while hinting at some point it might have to raise rates again.

Investors will also focus on the U.S. Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, and other economic data.

Traders kept a close watch on updates about China’s export controls on semiconductor metals ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s Beijing visit.

“Further escalation on that front after the meeting could put market participants on the defensive, which may drive some near-term safe haven flows for gold prices,” Jung Rong said.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.1292 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.9% to $1,248.44. Platinum was flat at $915.77.

Gold Gold Prices

