BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KPT increases ‘wet’ charges

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the premier port of Pakistan has announced a tariff increase after a gap of 20 years. The decision to this increase has been made after careful consideration of the circumstances.

Over the past two decades, the costs of operations, maintenance and modernization have significantly increased due to the prevailing inflation in the country and the escalation of USD. These factors, coupled with the need to adapt to evolving market demands and address infrastructure challenges have necessitated a tariff adjustment.

To determine the appropriate Tariff increase, KPT conducted extensive research and engaged in all relevant stakeholders in consultations.

The aim was to gather insights, understand the concerns and expectations of the Port users and ensure that the proposed increase is fair and balanced. These engagements have been crucial in shaping the decision making process, demonstrating our commitment to being responsible and sensitive organization.

KPT wet charges were reduced in the year 2003, 2006 and 2010 when compared to the year 1994. The wet charges in the revised SRO 2023 are still less with respect to pilotage, port dues and berthing when compared to the year 1994 even though the inflation has significantly increased.

Further, a new slab of GRT 45,001 to 90,000 have been introduced in port dues and berthing charges while capping on port dues and berthing charges on vessels of over 90,000 GRT has also been included to reduce the impact on vessels with high GRT calling at Karachi Port.

While the increase in Dry charges may have marginal impact on certain sectors, it is important to note that the KPT has decided to either maintain or negligibly increase the tariff structure for commodities like edible oil, food, grain, wheat, ata, seeds, fertilizers, meal, pulses, poultry feeds etc.

The primary objective behind this decision is to mitigate any significant price hikes for essential goods that may burden the general public. It is pertinent to mention here that KPT has decreased the tariff on transshipment through the port of Karachi in order to attract Shipping activities thus transforming KPT into a modern transshipment hub.

The increase in the Tariff will fuel the expense for future projects of KPT. The future projects are essential in keeping the infrastructure of KPT in line with the changing working environment of the maritime sector.

We appreciate the trust and support of the port users and stakeholders throughout this process. KPT remains committed to transparency, open communication and continuous improvement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Port Karachi Port Trust KPT tariff KPT wet charges Shipping activities

Comments

1000 characters

KPT increases ‘wet’ charges

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories