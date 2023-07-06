BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dollar steady before Fed minutes; yen hovers

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

NEW YORK: The US dollar held steady against other major currencies on Wednesday as traders awaited minutes later in the session from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting to glean any potential insights on the outlook for interest rates.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, including the euro and Japan’s yen - was basically flat on the day at 103.07, having held in a range of roughly 102.75-103.75 since early June.

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to release the minutes from its most recent policy meeting at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT).

Markets are pricing in an 85.2% chance that the Fed will raise rates by another quarter-point in July but have not warmed to the Fed’s message that there could be another hike later this year.

“We’ll have to see if the minutes play up to how the Fed has really driven home a hawkish message where they’re not done raising rates yet to bring down inflation,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

The euro rose 0.2% at $1.090, while sterling was up 0.1% at $1.2729.

The dollar hovered around 144.165 yen, below the 145 threshold that prompted intervention by Japanese authorities last autumn. The greenback had last week briefly popped as high as 145.07 for the first time since November.

The dollar-yen rate has broadly moved in sync with the US 10-year Treasury yield, which was roughly unchanged on the day at 3.868% after resuming trade following the US Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6683, on course to snap a four-day streak of gains.

Prior to the Chinese services data, the Aussie had been slightly firmer following another stronger yuan fixing from the People’s Bank of China, fueling bets for imminent policy support from Beijing. The yuan rebounded a touch, up 0.2% at 7.2509.

Yen Dollar Dollar rate dollar price

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar steady before Fed minutes; yen hovers

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories