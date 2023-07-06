BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Decade of CPEC’ and our power sector

Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

Almost the entire country is in the grip of massive power load-shedding. The power regulator, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), has conveniently made lack of adequate foreign exchange the scapegoat for system’s failure.

According to a Business Recorder report, Nepra chairman Tauseef H Farooqi has stated that one of the key reasons for power load-shedding in the country is scarcity of foreign exchange to import fuel as Pakistan’s 63 per cent generation is based on imported fuels.

He was responding to questions raised by Members of Senate Standing Committee on Power regarding prolonged forced load-shedding in the country in months of summer.

It is true that power generation heavily relies on imported fuel. It is, however, interesting to note that it was exactly two months ago that the country’s power minister Khurram Dastgir announced that no imported fuel would be used for new electricity generation projects in the country.

According to him, a strategy has been evolved to ensure environment-friendly power generation in order to save precious foreign exchange and reduce electricity cost for consumers.

Fair enough. But he was talking about the future or future projects. What about the existing projects that rely on imported fuel to generate electricity? He was fully aware of the power production estimates for the months of May, June, July and so on and so forth.

He ought to have taken the nation into confidence that the power generation would be adversely affected in months to come on account of scarcity of foreign exchange. How ironic it is that the country has been facing massive power outages even in the presence of new power plants set up under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and added to the national grid. Our power sector’s woefully bad performance runs contrary to the spirit of ‘Decade of CPEC’, so to speak.

Noman Bashir

Lahore

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra CPEC power sector Tauseef H Farooqi Khurram Dastgir

Comments

1000 characters

‘Decade of CPEC’ and our power sector

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories