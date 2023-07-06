100pc accurate meter readings, timely bills delivery priority: IESCO

ISLAMABAD: General Manager Customer Services IESCO Jafar Murtaza has said that 100% accurate mobile meter reading and timely delivery of electricity bills to consumers has always been our first priority.

He said if there is any discrepancy in the meter reading of the customers of batch No. 13, 14, 15, they can get the corrected bill by showing the photo of the current electricity meter reading to the concerned SDO Office, Revenue Office or Customer Service Centers. In case of any complaint, call Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell on phone number 0519252933.

