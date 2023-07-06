BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

100pc accurate meter readings, timely bills delivery priority: IESCO

Press Release Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: General Manager Customer Services IESCO Jafar Murtaza has said that 100% accurate mobile meter reading and timely delivery of electricity bills to consumers has always been our first priority.

He said if there is any discrepancy in the meter reading of the customers of batch No. 13, 14, 15, they can get the corrected bill by showing the photo of the current electricity meter reading to the concerned SDO Office, Revenue Office or Customer Service Centers. In case of any complaint, call Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell on phone number 0519252933.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IESCO Jafar Murtaza

Comments

1000 characters

100pc accurate meter readings, timely bills delivery priority: IESCO

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories