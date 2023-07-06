Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 05, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 05, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,552.84
High: 44,041.26
Low: 43,464.06
Net Change: 4.18
Volume (000): 181,239
Value (000): 9,841,566
Makt Cap (000) 1,552,155,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,056.47
NET CH (-) 103.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,816.00
NET CH (-) 16.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,076.48
NET CH (+) 2.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,147.39
NET CH (+) 145.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,998.84
NET CH (-) 23.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,986.98
NET CH (+) 74.88
------------------------------------
As on: 05-July-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments