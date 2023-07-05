BAFL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
BIPL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.85%)
BOP 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.23%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
FFL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
GGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
HBL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.91%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.74%)
PIOC 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.66%)
PPL 66.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.04%)
PRL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.58%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.96%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.64%)
TPLP 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.96%)
UNITY 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,426 Increased By 56.3 (1.29%)
BR30 15,442 Increased By 209.8 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,967 Increased By 409.6 (0.94%)
KSE30 15,674 Increased By 175.4 (1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases after disappointing service activity data

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2023 10:36am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened on Wednesday after a private survey showed services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, while speculation about government bond supply also kept a lid on yields.

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June as demand for in-person services weakened.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1968 per US dollar, 78 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.2046.

China’s yuan edges up as PBOC continues to lend support

The spot yuan opened at 7.2120 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2320 at midday, 150 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The offshore and onshore yuan fell back to 7.24 and 7.23 level against the dollar, respectively, as the Caixin China PMI Services grew less than expected, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Rate differentials aside, China’s disappointing recovery and US-China tensions would be keeping pressure on the yuan, said Philip Wee, senior FX strategist at DBS.

Meanwhile, bond yields and the interest rate swap curve edged lower after news that a think tank said China should ramp up government bond supply, UBS analysts wrote in a note.

“China rates are under downward pressure, as Tuesday’s futures led selloff driven by fresh chatter of special bond issuance is unwound,” said Citi analysts, adding the teams at Citi remain cautious as they wait for more pro-growth measures.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 103.125 from the previous close of 103.039.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 7.0229 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.11% appreciation within 12 months.

Yuan China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan eases after disappointing service activity data

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

Intra-day update: Positive sentiment at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Read more stories