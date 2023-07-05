BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Monitoring Desk Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: As many as 132 Pakistani Hindu doctors have been registered as full-time medical practitioners in Gujarat, according to thestatesman.com.

“These doctors are from the first batch of beneficiaries of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which allowed Hindus from neighbouring countries to opt for Indian citizenship.

“An event was organized in Ahmedabad on Monday by these Pak-origin Hindu doctors to express their gratitude to the ruling BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for their support to the cause.

“After arrival in India few months back, all these doctors have cleared the examinations conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which is a pre-requisite for practice in India.

Punjab to introduce Leadership Programme for doctors

“Speaking at the Pakistan Migrant Hindu Doctors’ Registration Abhar Samaroh, RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabole advised the new Indian citizens to remember their native villages in Pakistan till the sub-continent is unified again as ‘Akhand Bharat’.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that these doctors who migrated from Pakistan have walked the path from darkness to light. “About 30 of these doctors from Pakistan would start their medical practice in Gujarat while others would go elsewhere in India.”

