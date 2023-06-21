Punjab to introduce Leadership Programme for doctors

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department is introducing a leadership program for doctors in a bid to provide better health facilities to the patients coming to the government hospitals of Punjab.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Punjab Higher Education Commission on Leadership and Management of vice-chancellors at a local hotel, Dr. Javed Akram said that the quality of universities can be further improved by utilizing administrative skills.

“A leader always creates leaders; I have had the opportunity to serve humanity in many countries. Leadership is needed to make any organization successful. A good leader makes a good vice chancellor,” he said.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir said that the purpose of the training of vice-chancellors is to improve the efficiency of responsibilities and administrative skills.

Moreover, Dr. Javed Akram attended the training session on Management and De-escalation of Violence held at the University of Lahore as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Javed Akram said that doctor treats the patient and Allah gives complete healing. “Prayers of patients are the greatest wealth of a doctor. Violence against doctors in any hospital is strongly condemnable. No house full board has been installed in any government hospital till date. We have to treat every patient who comes to the hospital as our patient,” he said.

