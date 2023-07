LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings in bail applications of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid till July 08 as her counsel sought time to submit his arguments.

Dr Yasmin has applied for bail in three cases including attack on Askari Tower, attack on PML-N office and setting containers on fire in Gulberg. Dr Yasmin Rahshid is in jail on judicial remand in the three cases.

