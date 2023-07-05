Launch of World Drug Report today

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) is all set to launch World Drug Report 2023 in collaboration with Ministry of Narcotics Control on Wednesday (today.)

The world drug problem is a complex issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Many people who use drugs face stigma and discrimination, which can further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from accessing the help they need.

UNODC recognises the importance of taking a people-centered approach to drug policies, with a focus on human rights, compassion, and evidence based practices.

Every year UNODC Flagship publication the World Drug Report is launched in accordance with the commemoration of World Drug Day. Attributing to this year’s theme is “people first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023