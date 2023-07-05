Special Olympics World Games 2023: Jubilee Life Insurance congratulates Pakistani squad

ISLAMABAD: Jubilee Life Insurance proudly congratulated the Pakistani squad for their outstanding achievements at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 held in Berlin.

The athletes showcased their extraordinary talents and determination, securing a total of 80 medals, including 11 gold, 29 silver, and 40 bronze, placing Pakistan among the top-performing nations in the global event.

Jubilee Life Insurance extends its heartfelt congratulations to each athlete who participated in the Special Olympics World Games. Their exceptional performances, unwavering spirit, and dedication have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. The athletes have demonstrated that with commitment and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

Commenting on the remarkable feat, Farhan Faridi, Group Head - Retail Operations, Marketing and Administration, Jubilee Life Insurance said, "We are extremely proud of the Pakistani squad's remarkable performance in Berlin.

Their achievements highlight the power of inclusion and the incredible abilities of individuals with special abilities. At Jubilee Life Insurance, we are dedicated to creating an inclusive society that embraces diversity and empowers individuals to reach their full potential. We congratulate the athletes, their families, and coaches on this well-deserved success."

The Company also commended the exceptional and tireless efforts of Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan, and her team for their invaluable contributions that enabled the contingent to achieve such remarkable success and paved the way for this outstanding achievement.

Their dedication and unwavering support played a pivotal role in nurturing and empowering the athletes, allowing them to excel in their respective events.

