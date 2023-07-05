KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 04, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,557.02 High: 44,511.52 Low: 43,488.37 Net Change: 341.99 Volume (000): 245,524 Value (000): 13,733,341 Makt Cap (000) 1,552,309,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,159.98 NET CH (-) 200.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,832.23 NET CH (-) 99.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,074.34 NET CH (-) 40.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,001.48 NET CH (+) 72.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,022.30 NET CH (-) 14.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,912.10 NET CH (+) 32.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-July-2023 ====================================

