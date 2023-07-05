Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 04, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,557.02
High: 44,511.52
Low: 43,488.37
Net Change: 341.99
Volume (000): 245,524
Value (000): 13,733,341
Makt Cap (000) 1,552,309,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,159.98
NET CH (-) 200.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,832.23
NET CH (-) 99.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,074.34
NET CH (-) 40.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,001.48
NET CH (+) 72.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,022.30
NET CH (-) 14.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,912.10
NET CH (+) 32.01
------------------------------------
As on: 04-July-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments