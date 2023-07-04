GB top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court disqualified on Tuesday Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan for allegedly obtaining a license from the GB Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree.

A three-member larger bench comprising Justice Malik Inayat Ur Rehman, Justice Jauhar Ali, and Justice Mushtaq Muhammad disqualified him under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a Pakistan Peoples Party member of the GB Assembly, had challenged Khurshid’s law degree.

He said that the degree had not been verified by the University of London and the Higher Education Commission had declared it fake.

Khurshid took oath as CM in December 2020 after he was elected member of the GB Legislative Assembly from GBLA-13 (Astore-1) constituency by defeating PPP’s Abdul Hameed Khan.