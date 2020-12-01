Khalid Khurshid takes oath as CM Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Khalid Khurshid took oath on Tuesday as the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon administered the oath to Khurshid at a small ceremony at Governor House. Khurshid was elected member of the GB Legislative Assembly from GBLA-13 (Astore-1) constituency by defeating Pakistan Peoples Party's Abdul Hameed Khan.

Last week, PTI's Amjad Hussain Zaidi and Nazir Ahmed took oath as speaker and deputy speaker of GB Legislative Assembly.

The GB elections were held on November 15 in which 330 candidates, including four women, contested for the 24 general seats in the third legislative assembly of GB. The PTI bagged 10 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party three while Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz won two seats. Whereas, independent candidates won seven seats.