BAFL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.98%)
DGKC 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.61%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.76%)
HBL 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.44%)
HUBC 76.52 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.91%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.46%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.97%)
PAEL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
PIOC 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.01%)
PPL 65.69 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.32%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.94%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 97.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,364 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,235 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
KSE100 43,492 Decreased By -406.6 (-0.93%)
KSE30 15,473 Decreased By -97.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen meets Chinese ambassador before her trip to Beijing

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2023 02:39pm

BEIJING: China’s ambassador to the United States said he hoped Beijing and Washington would “meet each other halfway” during talks with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday before she visits China, according to state media.

Yellen’s three-day trip, which starts Thursday, is expected to include high-level meetings with Chinese officials, offering both sides the chance to engage on a series of contentious issues contributing to strained economic ties.

“It is hoped that the United States and China will meet each other halfway… take actions to eliminate interference, manage differences, and strengthen dialogue and cooperation”, in order to “return (bilateral ties) to the right track”, Ambassador Xie Feng told Yellen, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Yellen to visit China, raising need to ‘responsibly manage’ ties

A Treasury statement about the meeting said Yellen voiced support for “ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-China bilateral relationship”.

Both official statements described the discussion as “frank and productive”.

The Treasury previously said Yellen would use the trip to China to call on both sides “to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges”.

China has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over Washington’s bans on exports of high-end semiconductors and other trade curbs.

The souring ties between Washington and Beijing have led many US policymakers to call for a decoupling between the world’s two leading economies – a prospect that has been dismissed by Yellen.

“It would be disastrous for us to attempt to decouple from China. De-risk, yes. Decouple? Absolutely not,” Yellen said in a June speech.

Yellen’s visit comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing in June.

China United States Janet Yellen

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen meets Chinese ambassador before her trip to Beijing

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Read more stories