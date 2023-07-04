BAFL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
UK’s FTSE 100 muted as energy gains balance losses in homebuilders

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 01:17pm

UK’s FTSE 100 opened flat on Tuesday, as the losses in homebuilders after a brokerage cut its price target on several stocks from the sector were offset by the gains in energy stocks on higher crude prices.

By 0719 GMT, both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 midcap index were flat at 7526.85 and 18516.25, respectively.

Persimmon slipped 1.8% after JP Morgan downgraded the homebuilder’s rating to “neutral” from “overweight”.

FTSE 100 inches lower as healthcare drags; miners rise

The broader homebuilders index lost 1.4% after JP Morgan lowered its price target on several homebuilders’ stocks including Taylor Wimpey, Crest Nicholson Holdings and Vistry Group.

Heavyweight energy stocks rose 0.3% tracking higher crude prices.

Industrial metal miners slipped 0.5% tracking early losses in most base metal prices.

Sainsbury’s slipped 1.6% after Britain’s second-largest supermarket group reported quarterly results.

