Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

INP Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday appreciated the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts, and specifically thanked for the cooperation of Chinese Financial Institutions with Pakistan during last few months.

He expressed these views during meeting with Pang Chunxue, Charge d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China who called him at Finance Division. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar warmly greeted the Charge d Affairs and appreciated the deep rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

The finance minister further informed the Charge d Affairs about the progress on the 9th review with IMF stating that Pakistan has successfully reached the staff level agreement. He also apprised the Charge d affairs about stability in the economy and how the government is making efforts to preserve this economic stability and move the economy towards growth.

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

Additionally, he appreciated the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts, and specifically thanked for the cooperation of Chinese Financial Institutions with Pakistan during last few months.

Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments about the deep-rooted friendly relations between both countries. She also appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to bring economic stability in the country despite difficult economic circumstances. She further assured the Finance Minister that the Chinese Government will continue to support Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the various avenues available for both countries to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, and financial sectors in order to expand the exiting cooperation to unprecedented levels.

In the end, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude to Pang Chunxue, Charge d Affairs for all the support and cooperation Pakistan has always been receiving from the leadership in Beijing.

China IMF Finance Division Ishaq Dar Pang Chunxue IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar Pak China relations Chinese Financial Institutions

Comments

1000 characters

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories