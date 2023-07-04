Brecorder Logo
China slaps export curbs on essential chip-making metals

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

BEIJING: China said on Monday it would slap export controls on two rare metals essential for the manufacture of semiconductors over security concerns, as Beijing and Washington tussle over the global market for chips.

Exports of gallium and germanium, of which China is a major producer, will require a license from August 1, according to a guideline issued by the Ministry of Commerce and China Customs. The final recipient of the exports and the purpose of their use will have to be specified, the text said.

