PARTLY FACETIOUS: A job badly done

“So what do you call someone who elicits spirited defense for a job extremely badly done?” “I am not sure, two questions for clarification: is the spirited defender aware of the job badly done? And how many are negatively impacted by the job badly done?”

“That’s a tough one, I mean let’s put it this way, the spirited defender is aware of the bad performance but for more than half a century has developed a psyche that obeys rather than questions.”

“Hmm, and the answer to my second question?”

“The impact has been on 240 million or so.”

“Ahh I know the answer now: The Samdhi.”

“Right the guy destroyed the economy and blamed it on the…the…”

“Murshed, the one who spiritually guides….”

“Indeed I am reminded of the nursery rhyme Jack Spratt could eat no fat and his wife could not lean and betwixt the two they licked the platter clean….so my theory is between the murshed and The Samdhi…”

“Don’t be facetious. The press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office praised him though those dratted IMF people did not praise The Samdhi – why doesn’t the IMF staff acknowledge that the fault dear Brutus was in the murshed rather than The Samdhi.”

“Indeed and then the Prime Minister held a press conference and praised The Samdhi again who is in a time warp – in the old days an often played record would distort the song and the…”

“Yep, the Prime Minister said The Samdhi was awake at all odd hours as an accomplishment.”

“The Prime Minister must surely be aware by now that the coalition he heads has been unable to sell its narrative…”

“But that has not stopped the team from making ever more outlandish narratives.”

“I hear The Samdhi will be tolerated till the dissolution of the assemblies and not a day more.”

“Hmmm, The Samdhi won’t like that!”

“No but what if he is offered the Punjab Chief Ministership? I mean taking a leaf from the murshed and the guided we need a Wasim Akram plus as Chief Minister Punjab and for Nawaz Sharif there is no other…”

“Yeah but a daughter trumps The Samdhi.”

“Wait, we are not sure what the power that is, has decided.”

“Agreed.”

