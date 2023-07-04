Brecorder Logo
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (July 03, 2023)...
Published 04 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (July 03, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 27-06-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,500        235        16,735        17,735      -1000/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,683        252        17,935        19,007      -1072/-
===========================================================================

