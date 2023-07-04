Lawyer’s murder case: PTI chief submits surety bonds

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday furnished surety bonds in the office of an assistant registrar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) against protective bail granted to him by a division bench in a murder case of a lawyer in Quetta.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on June 21 had granted the protective bail to Imran Khan till July 03 subject to furnishing bonds of Rs100,000.

The bench had also directed the PTI chief to appear before the court concerned of Quetta before the next hearing.

A son of senior lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was killed in Quetta, had got a case registered against Imran Khan and alleged that his father was killed at the behest of PTI chief.

The slain lawyer had filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court seeking treason proceedings against the ex-premier under Article 6 in wake of unconstitutional ruling by then speaker Qasim Suri on a vote of no-confidence against the PTI government in April 2022.

