Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lawyer’s murder case: PTI chief submits surety bonds

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday furnished surety bonds in the office of an assistant registrar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) against protective bail granted to him by a division bench in a murder case of a lawyer in Quetta.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on June 21 had granted the protective bail to Imran Khan till July 03 subject to furnishing bonds of Rs100,000.

The bench had also directed the PTI chief to appear before the court concerned of Quetta before the next hearing.

A son of senior lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was killed in Quetta, had got a case registered against Imran Khan and alleged that his father was killed at the behest of PTI chief.

The slain lawyer had filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court seeking treason proceedings against the ex-premier under Article 6 in wake of unconstitutional ruling by then speaker Qasim Suri on a vote of no-confidence against the PTI government in April 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court PTI Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Justice Ali Baqar Najafi Lawyer’s murder case

Comments

1000 characters

Lawyer’s murder case: PTI chief submits surety bonds

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories