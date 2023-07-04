JUI-F plays down PPP, PML-N meeting in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) on Monday played down the recent meeting between top leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Dubai, saying there is nothing out of ordinary about these huddles.

Talking to Business Recorder, the JUI-F deputy secretary general, Amjad Khan, said that the meeting between PPP and PML-N in Dubai last week was not an official meeting and no official invitations were rolled out for it.

Regarding the speculation surrounding the decision taken during the meeting as there was no official word as to what was agreed upon by the two sides, he said that decisions regarding elections, caretaker prime minister and political campaigning will be taken in the country and not in Dubai.

The PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] is the official platform for such decisions, he said, adding the decision regarding elections would be taken in parliament and not anywhere else.

Since the PPP is not a member of the PDM, he added, it was important to keep a close liaison with the party for joint decision-making.

“No one or two parties will make these decisions,” he maintained.

He said that the JUI-F believes that elections should be held on time, adding if any delay is necessary, the decision to defer polls should be taken by the parliament.

Regarding statements of Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari that elections will be held when they want them to happen, he said these statements were a rejoinder to the statements made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

