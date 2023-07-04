Officers (Equivalent to BPS-17) ‘Fesco advertised for recruitment under disabled quota only’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) spokesman has informed the public and candidates that currently Fesco has advertised the ad for the recruitment of officers (Equivalent to BPS-17) and under the disabled quota only.

FESCO has not yet released any advertisement for the recruitment of vacancies from BPS-01 to BPS-16.

FESCO spokesman said it has come to the notice of the FESCO administration that some hoaxers and fraudsters have been mobilized and are extorting money from the people and candidates by tricking them for recruitment, which has nothing to do with the FESCO administration and officers.

So all the general public and candidates are advised not to contact and be wary of any person who offers you a job in FESCO.

He further said that recruitment in FESCO would be made solely and merit based as per the proposed procedure and rules approved by FESCO Board and no person whether employed by FESCO or any other organization can provide them any assistance to the candidates in this regard.

He also warned that in case of any kind of money transaction from any hoaxer or fraudster in exchange of recruitment in FESCO, the concerned person will be responsible himself and FESCO administration will not be responsible.

