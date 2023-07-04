Brecorder Logo
Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 03, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 43,899.01
High:                      43,933.94
Low:                       41,452.68
Net Change:                  2446.32
Volume (000):                169,580
Value (000):               6,846,250
Makt Cap (000)         1,564,815,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,360.32
NET CH                    (+) 321.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,931.83
NET CH                    (+) 344.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,115.14
NET CH                    (+) 552.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,929.27
NET CH                    (+) 478.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,037.00
NET CH                    (+) 234.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,880.09
NET CH                    (+) 276.89
------------------------------------
As on:                  03-July-2023
====================================

