KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,899.01 High: 43,933.94 Low: 41,452.68 Net Change: 2446.32 Volume (000): 169,580 Value (000): 6,846,250 Makt Cap (000) 1,564,815,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,360.32 NET CH (+) 321.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,931.83 NET CH (+) 344.01 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,115.14 NET CH (+) 552.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,929.27 NET CH (+) 478.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,037.00 NET CH (+) 234.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,880.09 NET CH (+) 276.89 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-July-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023