BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,899.01
High: 43,933.94
Low: 41,452.68
Net Change: 2446.32
Volume (000): 169,580
Value (000): 6,846,250
Makt Cap (000) 1,564,815,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,360.32
NET CH (+) 321.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,931.83
NET CH (+) 344.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,115.14
NET CH (+) 552.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,929.27
NET CH (+) 478.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,037.00
NET CH (+) 234.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,880.09
NET CH (+) 276.89
------------------------------------
As on: 03-July-2023
====================================
