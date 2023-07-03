AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.48%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.26%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (6.49%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.98%)
FLYNG 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (10.27%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.39%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.52%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (14.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.48%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (10.94%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (14.16%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 288.7 (7.06%)
BR30 15,219 Increased By 1139.3 (8.09%)
KSE100 43,762 Increased By 2308.9 (5.57%)
KSE30 15,524 Increased By 886.9 (6.06%)
UK’s FTSE 100 edges higher on mining boost

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 01:07pm

UK’s FTSE 100 gained on Monday led by mining stocks on higher metal prices, while shares of other Chinese-exposed firms gained on rising hopes of more policy support in the world’s second-largest economy.

By 0715 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.3%.

Industrial metal miners advanced 1.3% as prices of base metals rose, buoyed by improved sentiment.

UK’s FTSE 100 opens slightly lower on cenbanks’ hawkish tone; Serco gains

China-exposed banks HSBC and Standard Chartered rose 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively, while insurer Prudential added 0.9% as hopes of more policy support grew after another weak data point and commentary from Chinese officials.

China’s central bank said on Friday it would implement prudent monetary policy in a “precise and forceful manner” to support economic growth and employment, while a private sector survey showed that China’s factory activity growth slowed in June.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said its cancer treatment Datopotamab Deruxtecan drug met dual primary endpoint. Its shares, however, fell 4% in early trade.

