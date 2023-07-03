AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.48%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.26%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (6.49%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.98%)
FLYNG 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (10.27%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.39%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.52%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (14.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.48%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (10.94%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (14.16%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 288.7 (7.06%)
BR30 15,219 Increased By 1139.3 (8.09%)
KSE100 43,762 Increased By 2308.9 (5.57%)
KSE30 15,524 Increased By 886.9 (6.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand steady in early trade

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 12:23pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday after weakening last week along with other emerging market currencies.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8175 against the dollar, 0.04% higher than its closing level on Friday.

The dollar last traded at 103.100, around 0.15% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

South African rand slips 1% against dollar after PPI

“The renewed rand weakness over the past week has been driven by generalized weakness in emerging markets, rather than anything South Africa-specific or broad-based dollar moves,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

Emerging market weakness has been driven by falling commodity prices, tighter monetary policy in developed economies and the Chinese yuan’s weakness, analysts added.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis point to 10.490%.

rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand steady in early trade

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil prices ease on fears of weaker demand

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

Read more stories