AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.06%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (10.18%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.02%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (6.39%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (11.67%)
FLYNG 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (10.81%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.39%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (6.28%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (15.48%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.3%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (10.74%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (10.68%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.3%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (12.94%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.95%)
TRG 98.40 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (6.9%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,380 Increased By 290.5 (7.1%)
BR30 15,215 Increased By 1135 (8.06%)
KSE100 43,855 Increased By 2402.2 (5.8%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 903.8 (6.18%)
India’s Nifty 50, Sensex rally continues on financials push

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 10:12am

BENGALURU: India’s blue chip indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex rallied to fresh all-time highs on Monday, aided by broad gains led by financial services’ stocks amid improved global cues.

The Nifty index rose as much as 0.74% to 19,331.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.79% to 65,232.64, as of 10:06 a.m. IST.

Financial services stocks led gains on the Nifty’s sectoral indexes, rising over 1.5%. Index heavyweights HDFC and HDFC Bank gained 2% each, after approving July 1 as the effective date of the two financial behemoths’ $40 billion merger.

IT, auto stocks help Indian shares hit new highs

Bank and auto indexes also hit record highs for the second consecutive session.

Eicher Motors, which reported 26% Y/Y sales growth in June, and Mahindra & Mahindra gained over 2% each and were among the top Nifty gainers.

Metal index gained over 1% and was among the top sectoral gainers.

The rally extended to broader markets as well, with smallcaps gaining over 1.2% to an over 1-year high, while midcap index scaled a new peak.

“Increased buying from foreign investors, a revival in monsoon and positive impact of HDFC merger are the key factors driving the rise in markets,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

The rise in domestic equities comes on the back of rise in global peers, after data showed cooling of inflation in the U.S. and aided sentiment.

Among individual stocks, Ultratech Cement rose over 2% and was among top Nifty gainers after reporting 20% growth in total consolidated sales volume in the June quarter.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders jumped 7.67% to a record high after signing a contract worth 27.25 billion rupees with the Indian Navy.

Indian shares

