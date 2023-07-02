Four security personnel martyred in Balochistan terror attack

Four security personnel were martyred in a terror attack in the Sherani district of Balochistan on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

The attack took place on a check post in Dhana Sar town in Sherani district, which is a part of Zhob Division.

Three of the four officials killed were police officers, while the fourth was a Frontier Constabulary official.

The exchange of fire also killed one terrorist. A search operation is being conducted in the area.

A spokesperson for Balochistan's government said that terrorists were trying to destroy the province's peace through 'cowardly' attacks.

He also added that the whole country was proud of the sacrifices law enforcement officials have made for peace in the province.

The development comes a week after a cop was martyred while two including a female constable sustained injuries in a suicide blast in Turbat district Kech of Balochistan.

According to details, a woman suicide bomber blew herself up near a police van in Ghorra Chowk of Turbat city. As a result of the explosion, a policeman was martyred while two others including a woman constable were injured. The vehicle of the security forces was also damaged in the explosion.

The body and injured were shifted to Turbat Hospital and police after gathering the evidence for the scene of the explosion started an investigation.