PM lauds WMC for making cleanliness arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Waste Management Companies (WMC) and district administrations across Pakistan for their excellent cleanliness arrangements on Eid Ul Azha.

In a tweet, he said people were able to perform Sunnah-e-Ibrahimi without any difficulty due to the excellent arrangements in all major cities of Pakistan, especially Lahore.

The Prime Minister praised the officials of solid waste companies for ensuring cleanliness in the cities while being away from their loved ones. He also thanked the nation for cooperating with administration and making it all possible.