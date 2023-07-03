PTI sets up: 17-member Karachi ‘caretaker’ body

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a 17-member Karachi caretaker committee. As per details, PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh issued the notification of the names of caretaker committee members after approval from the PTI chairman.

The committee will finalize the names of members of seven districts and will also complete the organization on town, UCs and block basis. PTI’s Khurram Sherzaman has been nominated as the coordinator and Dr Shahab Imam advocate will be the secretary of the committee.