1,652 drug smugglers arrested by ANF in 12 months

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in their operations conducted across the country managed to net 1652 drug smugglers during last 12 months and registered 1678 cases against the accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered over 157.551 metric tons drugs during the period.

He informed that as the premier anti-narcotics agency, the ANF, along with other law enforcement agencies, continued to be at the forefront of national anti-narcotics efforts.

ANF seized over 4379.103 kg of meth, 207.561 kg of amphetamine, 492.094 kg of intoxicated tablets, 32312.061 litres of various types of prohibited chemicals, he said.

He further informed that additionally, 61781.257 kg of hashish, 43197.508 kg of opium, 9316.695 kg of heroin, 5459.8 kg of morphine, 11.249 kg of cocaine and 3374.103 kg of other drugs were also seized during the period.

Maintaining a strategic orientation resulting from permanent deployments at airports, seaports, dry ports, and border terminals, the ANF continued to conduct regular operations across inter-provincial borders and to control drug trafficking to secure urban centers, he said.

Special attention was also given to international flights, cargo and container traffic. However, it has been noted that chemical drug seizures doubled as compared to 2021 and 2022, the spokesman added.

ANF has also been actively involved in drug demand reduction through awareness programs across the country in the form of lectures, seminars, walks and sports activities, he said adding, ANF rehabilitation centres treated 1879 drug addicts during the period.

Two more rehabilitation centres, Malir and Mangopeer, were established and made operational in Karachi, he said.

ANF also conducted eight maritime operations in 2023 in collaboration with international counterparts, he said and informed that a total of 18.33 tons of drugs including 13.275 metric tons charras, 3.3 metric tons of heroin and 1.6982 metric tons of methamphetamine (ice) were seized.

These operations were carried out on the high seas based on intelligence provided by the ANF to maritime international law enforcement agencies, he added.