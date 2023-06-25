Cop martyred in Kech suicide blast

TURBAT: A cop was martyred while two including a female constable sustained injuries in a suicide blast in Turbat district Kech of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to details, a woman suicide bomber blew herself near police van in Ghorra Chowk of Turbat city. As a result of explosion, a policeman was martyred while two others including a woman constable were injured. The vehicle of the security forces was also damaged in the explosion.

The body and injured were shifted to Turbat hospital and police after gathering the evidences for the scene of explosion started investigation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the Turbat blast and expressed sympathies with families of the victims of the explosion. He was of the view that the terrorist’s incident was to halt the development of the province.

“The objectives of terrorists will never succeed,” he said adding the provincial government will ensure the welfare of the people and make efforts to end backwardness of the province.