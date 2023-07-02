AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the ‘greatest’

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2023 11:50am

Daniil Medvedev has no doubt that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in history and the world number three believes the Serbian’s ability to conjure up victories even on his bad days sets him apart from the rest.

Djokovic claimed a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open last month to leapfrog Rafa Nadal and go three ahead of another great rival in Roger Federer, with the 36-year-old eyeing an eighth crown at Wimbledon which begins on Monday.

Victory in London will leave Djokovic level with Margaret Court on 24 major titles atop the all-time list.

“I don’t know how does he do it,” Medvedev told reporters. “I think if I saw it right, Novak is almost 50%. I think I saw he played 70 majors and 35 (34) he was in the final. I don’t know how it is possible. He doesn’t have bad days?

“Actually, he does, like everybody. Even on these bad days, he manages to beat the opponent. It’s actually tough because it’s one against one. Both of them want to win.

Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money

“I don’t know how he’s doing it. That’s why he’s for me the greatest in the history of tennis. But this is basically, of course, debatable.”

Having also won the Australian Open at the start of the year, Djokovic is looking to keep alive his hopes of a calendar year Grand Slam - winning all four majors in a single year.

Medvedev famously beat Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final to deny the world number two the feat at the final hurdle.

“To be able to beat him when he was going for a Grand Slam, maybe he was a little bit tighter than usual, but I played an amazing match,” Medvedev said.

“This gives me even more pride that I was able to do it, given what he continued to do after this.

“I’m just happy I was able to do it. I don’t want to stop. I want to try to continue to play against him again in finals, or against anyone else. That’s what I didn’t manage to do since some time.”

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam WTA Daniil Medvedev

Comments

1000 characters

Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the ‘greatest’

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

Arrests in overnight French riots rise to 719

In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

EU condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Every designated park, green area must be preserved: SC

Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days

Allotment of symbols: ECP directs political parties to submit applications by 19th

Read more stories